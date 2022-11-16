Ex-DC Films president Walter Hamada signs producing pact with Paramount

Walter Hamada, the former president of DC Films, has signed an exclusive production deal with Paramount Pictures.

Under the multi-year pact, which begins on January 1, Hamada will be tasked with growing Paramount’s mainstream horror franchise business.

The announcement comes less than a month after Hamada left Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). He was with Warner Bros for around 15 years, the last four of them in the top post at DC. Prior to that he was with New Line.

During his tenure at Warner Bros, Hamada oversaw the release of some of its highest-grossing films, including Aquaman, The Joker, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984. While at New Line, he was behind The Conjuring horror franchise.

For Paramount, the appointment comes on the heels of a major success for its psychological horror feature Smile, which grossed more than US$200m at the box office on a reported budget of US$17m.

In his new role, Hamada will oversee the release of a slate of mid-budget horror films for both theatrical and streaming releases.

“With his track record for groundbreaking success, Walter is the ideal partner and visionary to build out our mainstream horror genre franchise business,” said Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins.

“As evidenced by the fantastic performance of Smile, there is a tremendous appetite for original, high-concept storytelling in the global marketplace, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Hamada added: “I am thrilled to collaborate with Paramount Pictures with the singular goal of creating exceptional movies in the horror genre.

“Over the course of my career, nothing has been more gratifying than discovering emerging, first-time filmmakers and writers and unleashing their brilliance in a studio setting.”

Following Hamada’s departure, James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to lead the newly rebranded DC Studios banner.

Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dawn of the Dead) and producer Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad) jointly serve as co-chairmen and CEOs at DC Studios.