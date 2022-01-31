Ex-Channel 4 CEO Lord Grade in the running to chair UK media regulator Ofcom

Michael Grade, the former CEO of Channel 4 and former chairman of the BBC, has reportedly applied to run UK media regulator Ofcom.

Lord Grade, who was recently said to be among those looking to acquire Channel 4 after the government revealed plans to privatise the public broadcaster, has applied to become chair of Ofcom, according to The Telegraph.

Lord Grade, who was CEO of C4 between 1988 and 1997, is also a former BBC chairman and ITV executive chairman and has been a Conservative Party life peer in the House of Lords since 2011.

The role of chair of Ofcom has been vacant since Lord Terry Burns stepped down in 2020 after two years. His successor was due to be appointed by the end of 2020 but the role remains open.

Paul Dacre was prime minister Boris Johnson’s preferred choice as the new chair, but the controversial former Daily Mail editor pulled out of the running to return to the tabloid at the end of last year. Dacre was deemed “unappointable” by the panel initially, leading to the job being readvertised with the criteria changed to suit him.

Lord Grade is currently chair of the board of directors at Miroma, a private company led by media entrepreneur Marc Boyan. The Sunday Times reported in October last year that Miroma was looking at acquiring C4 with bankers at Rothschild.

Lord Grade declined to comment on what he referred to as “rumours” when approached by The Telegraph. He recently discussed the future of the BBC’s funding model and criticised the licence fee for being too expensive.

“The BBC has got to look very hard at its size and activities and decide what is its core strength without which the British creative industries would suffer, look at all the options for funding and come up with a plan of its own,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.