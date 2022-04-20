Please wait...
Ex-Burning Bright exec Dan Goldsack joins LA’s Magical Elves to head development

Dan Goldsack, the former head of factual entertainment at UK production company Burning Bright, has joined LA-based Magical Elves as executive VP of development.

Dan Goldsack

Goldsack will lead the development team and oversee all development activity at Magical Elves, which produces unscripted series including Bravo’s Top Chef and Netflix’s Nailed It! in the US. He will report to co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley. The role was previously held by Joel Zimmer.

Before relocating to the US, Goldsack spent almost three years at Burning Bright, where he led the team working on series including Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home for ITV and When Ruby Wax Met… for the BBC.

He is also the former head of development and executive producer at Mentorn Media, which, like Magical Elves, is owned by Tinopolis Group.

During his time at Mentorn, Goldsack developed reality shows and docuseries including An Idiot Abroad and Katie: My Beautiful Face. He has also worked on Big Brother, Last Chance Lawyer NYC and Elizabeth Taylor: Auction of a Lifetime.

Tinopolis’s portfolio of companies also includes Sunset+Vine, Firecracker, Pioneer, Tinopolis Cymru, Thunderclap Media, Daybreak Pictures, Fiction Factory and A.Smith & Co

Jordan Pinto 20-04-2022 ©C21Media

