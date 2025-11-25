Ex-BritBox head Moira Hogan joins ITV Studios as Augustus Dulgaro steps down

ITV Studios has secured former BritBox ANZ chief Moira Hogan as its new exec VP sales and distribution for APAC, based in Sydney.

Hogan replaces ITV veteran Augustus Dulgaro, who will be stepping down from the role at the end of March, a position he has held for five years.

Dulgaro joined ITV as VP for sales ANZ and Japan in 2005 and has held a variety of senior executive roles at ITV including nearly five years as ITV Studios Australia chief operating officer and exec VP sales for ITV Global Entertainment.

In her new role, which commences in early February, Hogan will lead the APAC sales team based in Sydney and Singapore, expanding opportunities for the ITV Studios’ 95,000+-hour-strong catalogue of finished programming across the region. She will report to Tom Clark, exec VP of global sales & commercial strategy.

Hogan stepped down from her foundational role of BritBox GM and exec VP international markets in early October and brings over 20 years of experience in strategy, commercial leadership, partnerships, and operational content roles across the entertainment, media, and telecommunications sectors in Australia.

Hogan was named country manager of BritBox Australia in 2020 ahead of its local launch, joining from the Ten Network where she was formerly head of content and commercial partnerships.