Please wait...
Please wait...

Ex-BritBox head Moira Hogan joins ITV Studios as Augustus Dulgaro steps down

ITV Studios has secured former BritBox ANZ chief Moira Hogan as its new exec VP sales and distribution for APAC, based in Sydney.

Moira Hogan

Hogan replaces ITV veteran Augustus Dulgaro, who will be stepping down from the role at the end of March, a position he has held for five years.

Dulgaro joined ITV as VP for sales ANZ and Japan in 2005 and has held a variety of senior executive roles at ITV including nearly five years as ITV Studios Australia chief operating officer and exec VP sales for ITV Global Entertainment.

In her new role, which commences in early February, Hogan will lead the APAC sales team based in Sydney and Singapore, expanding opportunities for the ITV Studios’ 95,000+-hour-strong catalogue of finished programming across the region. She will report to Tom Clark, exec VP of global sales & commercial strategy.

Hogan stepped down from her foundational role of BritBox GM and exec VP international markets in early October and brings over 20 years of experience in strategy, commercial leadership, partnerships, and operational content roles across the entertainment, media, and telecommunications sectors in Australia.

Hogan was named country manager of BritBox Australia in 2020 ahead of its local launch, joining from the Ten Network where she was formerly head of content and commercial partnerships.

Natalie Apostolou 25-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales exec Emma Knight leaves TV business after 20 years
Netflix poised to expand into content licensing if WBD acquisition succeeds 
Fremantle Australia elevates Ellie Madritsch to head of development in shake-up
Christoph Schneider brings down curtain on a decade with Amazon's Prime Video in Germany
Netflix greenlights Joel Edgerton crime drama Trigger Point from A24

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE