Ex-Beyond Rights CEO David Smyth joins Fox Entertainment Global as content sales EVP

Former Beyond Rights CEO David Smyth has been named executive VP of content sales at Fox Entertainment Global (FEG).

Based in London, Smyth will report to Tony Vassiliadis, CEO of FEG. He will start his new position in January 2024.

Smyth is charged with overseeing global sales and domestic off-platform sales for programming produced by Fox Entertainment’s in-house studios.

His remit incudes content from Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment Studios, Studio Ramsay Global, Bento Box Entertainment, MarVista Entertainment and TMZ, as well as a slate of programming from Tubi, Fox’s AVoD service.

Most recently, Smyth served as a consultant to Fox Entertainment Studios on international scripted coproduction and development partnerships, reporting to Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming.

Smyth will continue to work with Thorn in his new role, identifying and cultivating international copro partnerships. He will also collaborate with Allison Wallach, the company’s president of unscripted programming, on international unscripted formats.

Prior to joining Fox, Smyth was CEO of Beyond Rights, where he launched several FAST channel partnerships across the world. Before that, he was founder and CEO of YouLook.tv, a UK-based multi-channel AVoD service.

He also previously worked for 20th Century Fox, as senior VP and MD in the television distribution department, and Sky One. As head of acquisitions in the latter, he struck deals for landmark series

such as Lost, Bones and Battlestar Galactica.

Vassiliadis said: “As we look ahead and approach the next phase of FEG’s growth, we’re incredibly fortunate to have an executive with David’s experience and global leadership join our organisation.

“David’s firm grasp across all genres and formats, as well as a strong track record of launching streaming platforms and an innovative approach to business, uniquely aligns with FEG’s entrepreneurial and collaborative spirit.”

Smyth added: “This is an exciting new era for Fox, and I feel privileged to play a part in what I am sure will be a fantastic next chapter.”