Ex-Bell Media exec Nanci MacLean joins factual prodco McGillivray Entertainment

Toronto-based factual producer McGillivray Entertainment Media (MEM) has hired former Bell Media executive Nanci MacLean as chief operating officer.

In the newly created position, MacLean, former VP at Bell Media Studios, will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the company, including planning and executing the content development and business growth strategies.

She will report to MEM president Angela Jennings and work with the company’s creative teams on both development and production.

MacLean spent more than 20 years with Bell Media ip to 2021. In addition to serving as VP of Bell Media Studios, she was also president of Bell Media-owned Pinewood Toronto Studios, which houses production on some of North America’s biggest and most expensive shows and films.

MacLean was among several high-profile executives who left Bell Media in January 2021 following a sweeping managerial restructure under new president Wade Oosterman.

Most recently, MacLean was VP of studios and sustainable production services at Vancouver-headquartered MBSE Equipment Company Canada, a role she left earlier this year.

MEM’s current production slate includes Scott’s Vacation House Rules and Renovation Resort for HGTV Canada and Canada’s Got Talent for Citytv.

In other recent appointments and promotions at MEM, the company hired Mike Bickerton as an executive producer and upped Jeff Baker to head of production.