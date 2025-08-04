Ex-Banijay Germany exec Nadine Grünfeld to return to firm as Brainpool MD

Former Banijay Germany exec Nadine Grünfeld will return to the company next month to become MD at subsidiary Brainpool.

Grünfeld joins from production company Cheerio Entertainment, which she founded in 2022 within the ProSiebenSat.1 Group.

Grünfeld previously worked at Banijay Germany’s EndemolShine Germany from 2017 to 2022, initially as an executive producer. She later became executive director, in which role she was responsible for format brands such as The Masked Singer, LEGO Masters and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and the reboot of Beauty & The Nerd.

She began her career in 1998 at Hamburg-based prodco MME, at first working in the Bravo TV editorial team. Later, she played a key role in shaping the renovation show Einsatz in 4 Wände as editor-in-chief. Grünfeld also oversaw the first German I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season in Australia.

At Cheerio, she established international format brands such as The Floor and Most Wanted and was responsible for the execution of the first-look deal with John de Mol’s company Talpa Studios.

As Brainpool MD, Grünfeld will focus on expanding the show unit to create new entertainment brands, complementing the Brainpool management team led by Godehard Wolpers and Florian Göbels.

Marcus Wolter, CEO and co-founder of Banijay Germany, said: “In addition to strong entertainment and show expertise, Nadine brings a healthy dose of creative flair paired with passion and a true can-do mentality. I am delighted to be working with her and Godehard Wolpers and Florian Göbels to further expand Brainpool TV.”

Grünfeld added: “The last three-and-a-half years have been wonderfully exciting and educational. Now I’m looking forward to working alongside Marcus, Florian and Godehard to bring Brainpool forward with fresh momentum. We need more laughter again! And that’s another reason I’m here.”