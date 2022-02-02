Ex-Armoza exec Sharon Levi to succeed Danna Stern as MD of Yes Studios

Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor Yes Studios has appointed former Armoza Formats executive Sharon Levi as its new managing director following the departure of Danna Stern.

Levi, the former head of sales at ITV Studios-owned Armoza Formats, will assume oversight of Yes Studios’ distribution and coproduction arm, formerly overseen by company founder Stern, whose departure after more than two decades was confirmed earlier this year.

During her time at Armoza Formats, Levi oversaw deals with Fox, NBC, Netflix, the BBC and others. In her new role she will be responsible for the distribution of Yes Studios series, in addition to developing coproduction opportunities for the company’s scripted titles internationally.

Levi’s arrival comes as Yes Studios continues to find international success with its scripted formats, including the comedy-drama series As We See It, which launched recently on Amazon Prime Video. The adaptation, helmed by Jason Katims, is a US remake of Yes original On the Spectrum.

In addition, HBO has renewed Your Honor for a second season. The show, starring Bryan Cranston, is a US adaptation of the Yes Studios original Kvodo.

The company is also a producer on the Netflix original Fauda, which is currently wrapping production on its fourth season, set to launch in mid-2022. The third run of its family drama Shtisel also launched on Netflix last March after premiering on Yes TV in December 2020.

“I’m excited to take the lead of the highly acclaimed Yes Studios brand and to continue to bring high-end Israeli content to international audiences,” said Levi in a statement.

“I look forward to working on the exciting new series we have launching in 2022 as well as our existing line-up of award-winning and audience-pleasing titles. I’d like to thank Danna for the amazing work and contribution to the positioning of Israeli drama at the forefront of the TV industry.”

Stern added: “I wish Sharon and the entire team at Yes Studios, our numerous partners and creators, continued success in bringing Israeli productions to global viewers. I look forward to new and exciting opportunities in international production as audiences have discovered great storytelling can come from everywhere.”

The company’s upcoming slate includes drama series Fire Dance from filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shay and nine-part romantic comedy series Bloody Murray.