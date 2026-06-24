Ex-Amazon MGM exec Ludovic Attal named president at Israeli studio Sipur

Tel Aviv-based studio Sipur has named veteran television executive Ludovic Attal as its new president.

Attal, who has previously done stints at Amazon MGM Studios, Fox, TF1 Productions and Sony Pictures Television, will work alongside Sipur co-founders Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor to grow the studio and deepen its global partnerships.

The appointment comes four months after Sipur named Deborah Kaufmann, formerly the senior VP of literary affairs at US-based studio Legendary Entertainment, as chief of global content.

The hires come after Shari Redstone, the former controlling shareholder of Paramount Global, made a significant investment in Sipur and became its board chair last autumn.

Attal most recently led brand partnerships for Amazon MGM Studios’ slate of European originals, in addition to leading the programming strategy for the tech giant’s pan-English content division.

Prior to Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, Attal was the senior VP of content strategy for MGM’s world TV distribution division, a role that saw him overseeing the unit distributing titles like Vikings, The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo.

Before that, he held roles including head of development and format acquisitions at TF1 Productions.

Sipur is behind titles such as drama series Bad Boy, which was picked up by Netflix internationally, as well as medical thriller series Heart of a Killer, romantic comedy Mírame Así – El Camino de Noa and October 7 doc We Will Dance Again.

“Ludovic is one of those rare executives who combines outstanding creative instincts with a sophisticated understanding of financing, strategy and international partnership-building,” said CEO Schenker.

“From the first time I met him during his MGM years, it was clear to me that he is a brilliant executive and one of the very few people in the industry who truly understands how to leverage financial arbitrage across markets and structure international co-productions in order to build, own and control IP – that are all at the core of Sipur’s business model. As Shari, Gideon, and I continue to grow Sipur on the international stage, I can think of no better person to help lead that next chapter.”