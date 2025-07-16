Ex-Aardman exec Daniel Efergan launches consultancy to advise on AI challenges and opportunities

Daniel Efergan, former executive creative director of interactive and innovation at animation studio Aardman, has launched a consultancy that will advise production companies on AI.

Bristol-based Aardman, where Efergan spent almost two decades, will be the experienced creative’s first client.

Working across the worlds of animation, filmmaking and games, Efergan’s consultancy firm will advise management teams on the complex ethical, legal and technical applications of AI, and how it can support production as part of a studio’s toolbox.

Efergan has over 25 years of experience specialising in emerging platforms for entertainment companies, having started at Aardman in 2007 as its youngest ever creative director.

Appointed to the executive board in 2020, he was promoted to executive creative director of interactive and innovation last year. This saw him take responsibility for ensuring the studio continued to innovate across technology and processes, while providing strategic direction and operational oversight of its interactive output.

During his time at Aardman, Efergan worked on interactive projects such as the Tate Movie Project and World of Invention, in addition to console game 11-11 Memories Retold and the Chicken Run: Eggstraction game for Netflix. He is the recipient of over 20 awards from across the creative industries.

Efergan said: “The past few years have been an interesting – and fast-paced – time for the creative industries, and that is only set to continue with the mass take-up and rapid evolution of AI.

“In some ways, recent developments are just one step further on a path we’ve been headed down for decades, and in others they represent a fundamental change to the way production companies will need to do business.

“Having spent my whole career specialising in emerging technologies, I’m excited to share what I’ve learnt with clients across the entertainment world. AI represents a threat to some parts of our work, most certainly, but there are also enormous opportunities for those who use it well – to support human creativity and innovation.”

Sean Clarke, MD of Aardman, said: “Dan has been the driving force behind Aardman’s games and interactive business and defining the studio’s own AI principles. His forward-thinking approach, combined with an acute understanding of emerging technologies and creative application, has ensured the company continues to innovate.

“As his first client, he will continue to steer Aardman with his knowledge, insight, creativity and practical application advice.”