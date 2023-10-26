Euros dramas Hostage, The Palace, New Front head to Channel 4’s Walter Presents

UK public pubcaster Channel 4 has picked up three international drama series, to be streamed as part of its Walter Presents non-English-language content strand.

Hostage (6×45’), produced by Kärnfilm, is a Swedish thriller about a Nordic Airlines flight to the US which is hijacked by remote control.

Period drama The Palace (6×45’), made by Constantin Television for ZDF, is set in Berlin in 1988 and follows a young dancer who meets the twin sister she knew nothing about.

Finally, crime thriller The New Front (6×45’), from Gaumont Germany also for ZDF, is about a police officer who falls in love with a young man and becomes entangled in a right-wing extremist conspiracy.

Germany-based Global Screen, the distribution arm of Telepool, is handling sales for all three titles.

All three dramas will be screened in the UK through Walters Presents’ partnership with Channel 4, while Hostage and The Palace will also be available in the US and Canada.

Walter Iuzzolino, CEO of Walter Presents, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with Global Screen and I’m sure our audiences will love these three exceptional series.”