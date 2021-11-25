Please wait...
European trio up for Eccho Rights’ Threesome

Threesome debuted on Viaplay earlier this year

NEWS BRIEF: Three European broadcasters have acquired Swedish drama series Threesome (8×23’) from Scandinavia-based distributor Eccho Rights, which is owned by Korean firm CJ ENM.

UK pubcaster Channel 4 has picked up the show for its free streaming service All4, while pay channels RTL Passion in Germany and Canal+ in France have also taken the Yellow Bird-produced drama, which launched earlier this year on Nordic Entertainment Group’s streaming platform Viaplay. Featuring an international cast, the series tells the story of a couple who begin to question their commitment to each other after having a drunken threesome.

