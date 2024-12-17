European scripted TV market took a nosedive in 2023, new figures reveal

The European scripted TV market has taken a nosedive, with the perpetual boom of high-end drama series now firmly in decline, according to latest figures from the European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO).

Both the number of original TV fiction titles produced and episode count fell by 6% in 2023, marking the end of a brief post-pandemic recovery for the industry, while the total volume of hours dropped reduced by 3%.

The number of high-end drama titles released in 2023 slipped 2% compared to the previous year, according to the EAO, and production hours of series with 13 episodes or less per season dipped 1%.

The UK remained the leader in high-end TV, accounting for 159 titles in 2023, ahead of Germany (119), France (92), Italy (58) and Spain (58). Meanwhile, the

BBC, Netflix, Amazon, ZDF and ARD were the five main commissioners of series with 13 instalments or less.

The continued significance of public broadcasters was underscored by the EAO’s report, which found that these were responsible for more than half of all titles commissioned – some 55% in total – with these shows accounted for 39% of total hours.

Private broadcasters handed out 31% of the commissions, while global streamers – perhaps surprisingly – only tallied 14%. The EAO said these figures reflected the fact that private broadcasters produced a higher volume of hours (57%) than pubcasters (39%) and global streamers (5%) since they have a bigger emphasis on daily soaps and telenovelas.

Coproductions made up 10% of all TV fiction titles produced in Europe in 2023, numbering some 142 series – notably up on the EAO’s 2022’s stat of 110 and representing a peak last seen in 2018.

