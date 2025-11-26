European Producers Club hails tweak to copro convention that could lead to more funding for series

The European Producers Club (EPC) has welcomed the adoption by the Council of Europe of the series into its convention on the coproduction of audiovisual works.

The move introduces a set of coproduction rules, which had previously only existed for cinema, that seek to streamline administrative procedures and clarify obligations to make it easier for independent producers from different countries to work together.

The EPC said it comes after four years of “intense work” by the Council of Europe alongside the EPC, which represents 200 indie prodcos across 35 European countries.

“This new instrument is a great addition to the existing Convention on Cinematographic Coproduction and presents several concrete benefits,” said the EPC.

These include fostering coproductions of series by facilitating their access to national public funding support and acknowledging the unique role of independent producers not owned by a broadcaster, so they can retain more rights. The convention includes an obligation to share audience data.

As the ratification process will start at the beginning of next year, the EPC has called on the countries who are members of the Council of Europe to sign the convention “without delay.”

The convention will be enforced upon ratification by three countries. More details can be found on the Council of Europe website here.

Dariusz Jablonski, EPC president said: “A joyful day for all independent producers. The adoption of this new Convention promises to be a great new tool for more coproductions led by independent producers in a creative role, keeping rights in their hands.

“The text is a model for fair value sharing supporting a truly diverse European audiovisual landscape. Our heartfelt thanks to the Council of Europe for its unwavering commitment to the freedom and independence of artistic expression.”

Julie-Jeanne Régnault, managing director of the EPC, added: “The EPC worked hand in hand with CEPI on this major new framework placing European independent producers at its core.

“This convention has the potential to opening new funding doors, creating a fairer and more dynamic framework that supports cultural diversity, pluralism and independent production. We thank every member state and all the stakeholders involved in the process for their hard work.”