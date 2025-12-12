European producer organisations back Brazilian indies’ streamer regulation efforts

The European Producers Club (EPC) and the European Audiovisual Production Association (CEPI) have expressed their support for Brazilian independent producers as they pursue regulations for streamers.

Discussions in Brazil are intensifying ahead of a Senate vote on an important new piece of legislation that could introduce several key provisions aimed at promoting Brazilian audiovisual productions and ensuring a more diverse offering for Brazilian audiences.

The EPC and the CEPI have welcomed the willingness of Brazilian legislators to regulate on-demand services operating within the country and expressed their support for API1 (Associação das Produtoras Independentes do Audiovisual Brasileiro) and the Brazilian independent audiovisual sector that would be impacted by the regulation.

The EPC and CEPI have drawn parallels between what the Brazilian producers are seeking and the implementation of the European Union’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD), which covers local content quotas, prominence and financial obligations for on-demand services in the EU.

A letter jointly signed by EPC president Darius Jablonski and his CEPI counterpart Anthony Muldoon reads: “EPC and CEPI hopes that this legislation will move forward in its best possible form and remains at the disposal of Brazilian producers and stakeholders to exchange experience and knowledge.”

Bringing together 200 prominent European independent production companies, the EPC, together with CEPI, represents 2,600 independent production companies across 19 national associations of European countries.

It comes as a revision of the AVMSD is planned for 2026, following a the launch of a call for evidence last month.

The review is part of the European Commission’s commitments in the recently presented European Democracy Shield, which pursues a stronger and more prominent EU media sector for the resilience of its democracies.

The new evaluation will look into whether the AVMSD rules should be updated to ensure: appropriate visibility and prominence of European media; a more level playing field between traditional and new digital players when it comes to advertising; and adequate protections for viewers, particularly younger ones, when viewing audiovisual content online.