European copros renewed for new seasons

NEWS BRIEF: Dystopian drama series Arcadia, a German-Belgian-Dutch coproduction from broadcasters VRT, KRO-NCRV, WDR and SWR, has been renewed for a second season.

The Belgian-French-German political series Das Parlament (Cinétévé, Artemis Productions, CineCentrum) is also continuing for a fourth run. The news was announced by the head of the fiction department at WDR, Alexander Bickel.