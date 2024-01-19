Please wait...
European copros renewed for new seasons

German-Belgian-Dutch coproduction Arcadia

NEWS BRIEF: Dystopian drama series Arcadia, a German-Belgian-Dutch coproduction from broadcasters VRT, KRO-NCRV, WDR and SWR, has been renewed for a second season.

The Belgian-French-German political series Das Parlament (Cinétévé, Artemis Productions, CineCentrum) is also continuing for a fourth run. The news was announced by the head of the fiction department at WDR, Alexander Bickel.

Wilfried Urbe 19-01-2024
