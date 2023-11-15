European broadcasters on board for new episodes of BBC Two’s Putin vs the West

A host of European broadcasters are on board BBC Two’s forthcoming new episodes of documentary series Putin vs the West.

Putin vs the West: War (working title, 2×60′) comes after the first three episodes of the BBC documentary series explored Russian president Vladimir Putin’s relationship with the West, from the invasion of Crimea to the brink of Russia’s wider invasion of Ukraine.

The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios Distribution and is a coproduction between Zinc Media-owned Brook Lapping, Les Films d’ici and Arte France.

The two new episodes will cover the developing war and the response from the West and are being produced in association with SVT in Sweden, VPRO in the Netherlands, NRK in Norway and DR in Denmark.

The new episodes will again be produced by documentary filmmaker Norma Percy, who is known for making documentaries telling the stories of 20th and 21st century crises by interviewing the presidents and prime ministers who were in the room when the critical decisions were made.

Putin vs The West: War was commissioned for BBC and BBC iPlayer by Joanna Carr and Gian Quaglieni. It is executive produced by Lucy Hetherington for Brook Lapping, series produced by Percy and series directed by Tim Stirzaker.

Executive producers are Charlotte Uzu and Serge Lalou for Les Films d’ici, and Alexandre Marionneau, Anne Grolleron and Fabrice Puchault for Arte France.