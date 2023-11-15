Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

European broadcasters on board for new episodes of BBC Two’s Putin vs the West

President of Russia Vladimir Putin is the focus of documentary series Putin vs the West

A host of European broadcasters are on board BBC Two’s forthcoming new episodes of documentary series Putin vs the West.

Putin vs the West: War (working title, 2×60′) comes after the first three episodes of the BBC documentary series explored Russian president Vladimir Putin’s relationship with the West, from the invasion of Crimea to the brink of Russia’s wider invasion of Ukraine.

The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios Distribution and is a coproduction between Zinc Media-owned Brook Lapping, Les Films d’ici and Arte France.

The two new episodes will cover the developing war and the response from the West and are being produced in association with SVT in Sweden, VPRO in the Netherlands, NRK in Norway and DR in Denmark.

The new episodes will again be produced by documentary filmmaker Norma Percy, who is known for making documentaries telling the stories of 20th and 21st century crises by interviewing the presidents and prime ministers who were in the room when the critical decisions were made.

Putin vs The West: War was commissioned for BBC and BBC iPlayer by Joanna Carr and Gian Quaglieni. It is executive produced by Lucy Hetherington for Brook Lapping, series produced by Percy and series directed by Tim Stirzaker.

Executive producers are Charlotte Uzu and Serge Lalou for Les Films d’ici, and Alexandre Marionneau, Anne Grolleron and Fabrice Puchault for Arte France.

Nico Franks 15-11-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Screen Oz hunts for new COO, head of scripted under Brennan as execs exit
SAG-AFTRA board gives tentative approval as details of strike-ending deal emerge
Where are all the new ideas?
Pact data reveals hike in streamer sales helped UK TV exports reach new high
Scenery, V-Ventures launch $1.1m fund SV Docs to back investigative filmmakers