European broadcasters come looking for Troubles-era drama Trespasses

Movistar Plus+ (Spain), YLE (Finland) and DR (Denmark) are among the European broadcasters to have picked up Channel 4 original drama Trespasses.

The four-part tale of forbidden love, set against the backdrop of the Troubles in 1970s Belfast, launched on Channel 4 in the UK last week.

The series is distributed by All3Media International which sealed the deal with Movistar Plus+. YLE and DR in addition to SVT (Sweden), RTV (Slovenia), Hellenic Telecommunications (Greece) and HOT (Israel).

Elsewhere, SBS in Australia has secured broadcast rights and Dazzler Media has acquired DVD rights for the UK and Eire. Streaming platform Freedom Media in Kazakhstan has also signed the drama, adding to the 110 hours of scripted content recently acquired.

Starring Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Tom Cullen (The Gold) and Emmy-winner Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Trespasses is produced by the BAFTA award-winning and double Oscar-nominated Wildgaze Films (Brooklyn, An Education) for Channel 4.

The drama is based on Louise Kennedy’s breakout debut novel, which was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction, and is adapted for television by Ailbhe Keogan (Bad Sisters) in her first lead writing credit.

Directed by BAFTA award-winning Dawn Shadforth (Mood, Adult Behaviour), Trespasses is executive produced by Amanda Posey (Brooklyn, An Education) for Wildgaze Films. Gillian Anderson, Dawn Shadforth, Finola Dwyer and Louise Kennedy also executive produce. The producer is Maria Mulhall (The Night Caller, The Dry).