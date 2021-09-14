Please wait...
European, Aussie broadcasters capture bin Laden docuseries

Voltage TV’s Osama bin Laden: The Inside Story

NEWS BRIEF: SBS in Australia, Sweden’s SVT, DR in Denmark and NRK in Norway have acquired Voltage TV documentary series Osama bin Laden: The Inside Story (3×60′) from UK distributor Drive.

The series, originally commissioned by Channel 4 and broadcast as Osama bin Laden: The Road to 9/11, uses unique access to many who knew bin Laden personally to examine in detail who he really was, what influenced him, and ultimately what set him on the path to destruction.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 14-09-2021 ©C21Media
