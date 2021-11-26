Eugenio Derbez prodco signs comedy deal with Ecuador’s Enchufe.tv

Ecuadorian media company Enchufe.tv and its production company 2bOriginals (Touché Films) have signed a deal with Latin American prodco 3Pas, led by Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez and partner Ben Odell to produce original comedy series.

2bOriginals and 3Pas Studios will collaborate on various audiovisual projects starting in 2022, reaching mass audiences with stories about Latino characters.

Enchufe.tv is a primarily YouTube-based web series that also airs on local channel Ecuavisa, and Comedy Central and streamer Pluto TV in Latin America. The company has collaborated with Derbez before, when he starred in Touché’s 2019 film Dedicated to my Ex.

3Pas and Derbez recently signed a first-look deal with US Hispanic network Univision to produce comedy for its streaming platform, set to launch in the new year once the expected merger between Univision and Mexico’s Televisa is completed.

The platform will have both an SVoD and AVoD component, with Univision claiming it will “become the home to the most extensive offering of originally produced Spanish-language content in the world.”

Arturo Yépez, CEO of 2bOriginals, said: “For a long time we have had respect, admiration and affection for the work of Eugenio Derbez and 3Pas Studios. A few years ago we had the opportunity to collaborate with them for Enchufe.tv and now we are ready to take a big step and create premium content with them.

“The passion of Ben Odell, Javier Williams and the 3Pas team and the strength that Eugenio transmits in everything he does, only motivates us to do bigger and more powerful things.”