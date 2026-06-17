Eugene Levy continues reluctant travels with Apple TV

NEWS BRIEF: US-based streamer Apple TV has ordered a fourth season of travel format The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, fronted by the Schitt’s Creek actor.

Produced by ITV Studios-owned Twofour, the eight-episode series sees Levy agree to take part in the kind of travel experiences he’s spent a lifetime carefully avoiding. The format has previously been nominated for Emmys for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Programme.