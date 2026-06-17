Please wait...
Please wait...

Eugene Levy continues reluctant travels with Apple TV

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

NEWS BRIEF: US-based streamer Apple TV has ordered a fourth season of travel format The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, fronted by the Schitt’s Creek actor.

Produced by ITV Studios-owned Twofour, the eight-episode series sees Levy agree to take part in the kind of travel experiences he’s spent a lifetime carefully avoiding. The format has previously been nominated for Emmys for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Programme.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 17-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Blue Ant combines rights and streaming arms, promotes Mark Bishop, Matt Hornburg
Fox agrees $22bn Roku takeover to boost streaming, CTV and advertising business
CBC creates two new documentary funds targeting copros and creators
Autentic takes over fellow German factual distributor Albatross World Sales
Corus still 'scarred' by impact of Shaw Media deal, as Gossling issues M&A warning

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE