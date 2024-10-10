Escapade Media to introduce AI interactive video platform Revealit TV at Mipcom

Australian distributor Escapade Media is set to showcase an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered interactive video platform that allows viewers to interact with what they see on screen at Mipcom in Cannes.

Escapade Media is working with Revealit TV and its CEO, Garry Smith, to introduce the system to the international TV business at the market this month.

Revealit TV claims to be the world’s first digital video platform powered by patented AI that delivers a ” modern viewing experience to audiences that is shoppable, interactive, self-directed and social in any frame.”

It can be used while a viewer is watching a programme or once they have finished watching it.

Natalie Lawley, MD of Escapade Media, said: “This is a very exciting time for innovative content. Revealit TV’s ground-breaking technology truly elevates and enhances the viewing experience for today’s audiences.”

It comes after Escapade Media added new documentary Follow the Rain, created by Planet Fungi, to its sales slate ahead of Mipcom.