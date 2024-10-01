Please wait...
Escapade Media brings Follow the Rain to Mipcom

NEWS BRIEF: Australian distributor Escapade Media has added new documentary Follow the Rain, created by Planet Fungi, to its sales slate ahead of Mipcom later this month.

Currently available on Netflix across Australia and New Zealand, the 1×79’/1×60’ film which follows the rain to discover both known and new fungi species, was produced in 4K by famous fungi hunters, filmmaker Catherine Marciniak and photographer Stephen Axford. Escapade Media has secured global rights to this film and will offer both a feature length version and a one-hour version, in 4K and HD, in Cannes.

