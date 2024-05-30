Erika Kennair, Pam Healey to lead Mediapro Studio’s North American content push

The Mediapro Studio has appointed veteran content executives Erika Kennair and Pam Healey – who previously worked at Berlanti Productions and Spoke Studios, respectively – to leads its North American content push under recently appointed boss JC Acosta.

Kennair, who was senior VP of development at Berlanti Productions, has been named head of scripted content, while Healey, whose departure from Wheelhouse-owned Spoke Studios was revealed earlier this month, has been tapped as head of unscripted content.

Both will report to LA-based Acosta, who leads the North American operation as head of The Mediapro Studio US/Canada.

In their new roles, Kennair and Healey will lead the fiction and non-fiction television development slate, in addition to endeavouring to expand the company’s English-language footprint in LA’s creative landscape.

In addition to Kennair and Healey, The Mediapro Studio has also revealed several other high-profile hires.

Ari Tan has joined as head of strategy and operations and Robert Haiat as head of commercial, both based in LA. Leslie Cohen has been named head of global acquisitions, while Juan Pablo Santos has been hired as senior VP of content and business development.

The appointments represent a significant statement of intent from The Mediapro Studio, which sits within Spain’s Grup Mediapro, as it looks to expand its operations in the English-language content space.

English-language shows previously produced and coproduced by the company include The Head, The Young Pope, Hunting Ava Bravo, A Perfect Day and Map of the Sounds of Tokyo.

In her new role, Kennair will lead the creative development and production of new scripted projects across all genres, while Healey will lead the development and production of new unscripted content, with a focus on competition, game, dating and food formats as well as docuseries. Tan, meanwhile, will be charged with spearheading growth strategies and managing the studio’s day-to-day operations.

Acosta said: “I’m honoured to welcome these six exceptional executives to The Mediapro Studio US/Canada leadership team.

“Their long experience, creative acumen, expertise and vast network of talent and studio relationships make them ideal leaders to ensure we deliver on our ambitious strategy. This dynamic leadership team will undoubtedly drive the success of The Mediapro Studio US/Canada and deliver outstanding content and results to our partners and audiences.”