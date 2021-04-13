Epix, Jack Bender prep horror series

MGM-owned US cablenet Epix has greenlit a horror series executive produced by Jack Bender, the director and producer best known for helming multiple episodes of drama hits Lost, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

Titled From, the 10×60’ drama will also be available on global streamer Netflix outside of the US when it premieres next year.

Created by John Griffin, the series is a coproduction between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions and is produced by Midnight Radio and AGBO.

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in Middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normality and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest, including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Bender will direct the first four episodes and exec produce alongside John Griffin, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, and Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer.

Epix president Michael Wright said: “From will deliver suspense, terror and cliffhanger moments, all while telling a truly engaging story with rich characters.”