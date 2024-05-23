Epic Storyworlds to adapt Frima video games as kids’ TV

NEWS BRIEF: Quebec-based children’s content creation company Epic Storyworlds has acquired the full IP catalogue of Canadian digital entertainment studio Frima.

The deal means Epic Storyworlds now holds the rights to more than 20 video game brands, including Chariot, Nun Attack, Fated, Galaxseeds, Zombie Tycoon and Cosmo Camp. Epic Storyworlds will revive the titles for a new generation of kids, with the company currently developing a preschool TV series based on Cosmo Camp.