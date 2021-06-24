eOne hires Fox’s Marano for scripted

Canada-based producer and distributor Entertainment One (eOne) has hired Fox’s Gabriel Marano as exec VP of scripted television.

Marano will be responsible for overseeing the development of IP from toy giant Hasbro, which owns eOne, and for shaping eOne’s overall scripted development.

The exec joins from Fox, where he was senior VP of drama programming and development. Prior to that, Marano worked at A+E Networks as senior VP of scripted programming and VP of drama programming.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Sacerio, also exec VP of scripted television at eOne, has had her role expanded to include oversight of the company’s first-look and ad hoc deals.

Both Sacerio and Marano report to Pancho Mansfield, eOne president of global scripted television.

Marano said: “I’m thrilled to return to my studio roots to help shape eOne’s impressive development slate, and especially excited to be working with the amazing Hasbro IP.

“I have grown up with so many of these properties and can’t wait to bring them to life. I’m looking forward to working with [president of global television] Mike Lombardo, Pancho Mansfield and the tremendous creative talent across the company.”