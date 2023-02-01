Entertainment One to adapt Janice Hallett novel The Twyford Code as series

Transatlantic production group Entertainment One (eOne) has acquired the rights to UK author Janice Hallett’s novel The Twyford Code, which it will adapt into a drama series.

The adaptation is the first project to come out of eOne’s first-look deal with writer-director-producer Paul Andrew Williams.

eOne will serve as the studio for the series, which will be developed with Cameron Roach’s prodco Rope Ladder. Williams will direct and exec produce and eOne will handle global rights.

The Twyford Code is told, found footage-style, via automatic transcriptions of recordings made by a former prisoner determined to discover what happened to his teacher, who vanished on a school trip in 1983 after becoming convinced there were hidden codes in the work of a disgraced children’s author.