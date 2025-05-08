Please wait...
Endless Night to become latest BBC, BritBox Agatha Christie adaptation

The BBC and international streaming service BritBox have commissioned Agatha Christie’s Endless Night, to be produced by Mammoth Screen, as their latest adaptation of the author’s work.

Agatha Christie

The Christie Archive Trust

Endless Night will be a three-part series produced by ITV Studios-backed Mammoth with Agatha Christie Limited for BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BritBox International for the US and Canada.

Sarah Phelps (The Sixth Commandment, A Very British Scandal) returns to adapt the classic mystery novel while Fifth Season will handle global distribution.

This will be Phelps’s sixth Agatha Christie adaptation made by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited for the BBC, following the productions of And Then There Were None, The Witness for the Prosecution, Ordeal by Innocence, The ABC Murders, and The Pale Horse.

Executive producers are James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited, Rebecca Durbin and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Phelps, Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, and Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Stephen Nye for BritBox.

Filming on Endless Night will take place later this year and casting will be announced in due course.

