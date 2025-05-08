EndemolShine India moves into branded entertainment with Mediascope partnership

Banijay-owned EndemolShine India is making a strategic entry into branded entertainment in partnership with agency Mediascope.

With this partnership, EndemolShine India is set to develop a slate of original IPs and content formats co-created with brands, tapping into Mediascope’s knowledge of the advertiser landscape.

The focus will be on developing premium content across formats and platforms, where brands become an integral part of the storytelling, the company said today.

The partnership follows the launch of specialist division Banijay Branded Entertainment, which is further evolving the group’s global efforts in this space.

Rishi Negi, group chief operating officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said: “As the media landscape evolves, brands are seeking more organic, immersive ways to connect with audiences. Branded entertainment sits at the intersection of storytelling and strategy — and that’s where we thrive. With our strong creative engine and Mediascope’s expertise in brand partnerships, we’re excited to build a powerful branded content ecosystem in India.”

Marzban Patel, CEO and founder, Mediascope added: “Branded entertainment lies at the heart of how brands build emotional resonance in the current media landscape. This isn’t just about visibility; it’s about creating stories that audiences genuinely seek out, where the brand plays a meaningful and lasting role in the narrative. EndemolShine India brings world-class storytelling and scale, and at Mediascope, we see this as a powerful opportunity to help Indian brands forge deeper, more nuanced connections with audiences.”