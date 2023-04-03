EndemolShine Germany partners with Tim Mälzer to launch Potatohead Pictures

EndemolShine Germany, part of European production group Banijay, and TV chef, restaurateur and presenter Tim Mälzer have come together to launch a new production company.

Potatohead Pictures will be led by EndemolShine Germany MD Fabian Tobias and exec director Sven Steffensmeier as joint MDs, and will focus on developing new culinary formats.

EndemolShine Germany and Mälzer have worked together for eight years, creating cooking formats such as Kitchen Impossible and Chefs to Go (Mälzer & Henssler Deliver!), which has also been adapted in France. Steffensmeier, meanwhile, is behind shows including Knife Fight Club, Ready to Beef and Kühlschrank öffne dich!.

Tobias said: “The award-winning success story of Kitchen Impossible is also due to the interplay between Sven and Tim, which sparks creativity time and time again. I am therefore very much looking forward to the new company and the even more intensive partnership with Tim Mälzer.”

Mälzer added: “The collaboration with Sven had a special quality right from the start: creative, innovative and – this is what I particularly like – highly implementation-oriented. It is with this positive gut feeling that I am now entering the joint venture, and I look forward to working even more closely together, developing formats and, of course, discovering new talent. I’m also excited about my role behind the camera.”