Endemol Shine Israel uses virtual reality to make Mystery Star Date

Endemol Shine Israel is combining virtual reality with dating in a social experiment format that aims to help celebrities find love.

The Banijay-owned company has developed Mystery Star Date, which allows celebrities to use personalised virtual avatars to keep their identity hidden whilst they date non-famous suitors.

Designed to remove anxiety over the suitors’ intentions and any preconceptions based on what they have read, the use of virtual avatars means the celebrity can be themselves as they search for a genuine connection. At the end of the series, when a bond has been formed, the famous persons’ true identity is revealed.

The format is now available to broadcasters internationally for production and joins other non-scripted shows on Endemol Shine Israel’s slate such as Big Brother, Game of Chefs and Stripped.

Amir Ganor, MD of Endemol Shine Israel, said: “Testament to our team’s creativity, led by Lee Gaon, this innovative format uses mo-cap tech to alter how we approach dating. Given its uniqueness and cultural relevance, we anticipate strong interest from the market, particularly as consumer use of virtual reality is only set to grow.”