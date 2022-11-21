Endemol Shine Brasil set for originals record as local format demand grows

Endemol Shine Brasil is set to increase its production volume by 21% in 2022 as demand for reality TV formats continues to grow among local viewers and buyers alike.

The Banijay division, which last week marked its 15th year of operations, has become a prolific production engine for imported formats with a Brazilian twist, including The Bridge Brasil for HBO Max and a local version of Netflix’s popular dating format Love is Blind.

It is also making significant progress with originals, such as drag reality series Queen Stars Brasil, which it created and produced for HBO Max locally.

By year’s end, it will have produced more than 20 original series in 2022, a record for the division, which is led by CEO Nani Freitas.

Among them are local versions of Banijay-owned formats such Survivor and MasterChef. Endemol Shine Brasil last week premiered a spin-off series, MasterChef+, which features contestants over the age of 60.

“The engagement for this type of product is incredible and today the programmes end up being a topic of conversation at family dinners, on social networks, at work and in circles with friends,” said Freitas.

Brazil over-indexes significantly when it comes to television watching. Brazilians spend, on average, nearly eight hours a day on broadcast, pay TV, video games and streaming, according to media research company Kantar Ibope, drastically higher than the global average of two hours and 55 minutes.

Massive audiences still tune in for reality TV series too, with the local version of Big Brother, also produced by Endemol Shine Brasil, pulling in an average of more than 40 million viewers per episode in its 22nd season.

While reality TV is Endemol Shine Brasil’s bread and butter, diversifying and branching into new areas of content is a key priority in 2023, said Freitas, with a particular focus on expanding its docuseries business.

The company is currently in production with Globoplay on a docuseries about the life of presenter, actress, businesswoman and former Brazilian model Xuxa Meneghel, who is one of the country’s most recognisable figures.

Asked whether a push into scripted could be on the cards, Freitas said it is not necessarily imminent, but it is likely in the future.

“Currently, Endemol Shine Brasil’s expertise is producing non-scripted shows, which places us today as one of the top reality show producers in the country. The production of fiction/scripted series is high on our radar as a goal for the coming years for sure.”

The company has also branched into new lines of business, including the launch of its representation business last year.

“We realised that this could be a good path for both our studio and for the talent themselves, who often leave reality shows without knowing how to lead their careers or even how to deal with overnight success,” said Freitas.

The company has partnered with high-profile Brazilian talent agencies including Suba, Mind and Meni. Today, its representation business, which is managed by Fernanda Abreu, represents talent that has emerged from shows such as MasterChef Brasil, Queen Stars Brasil, Love is Blind and All Together Now.

In the year ahead, Freitas said the goal is to double down on its core strengths while also exploring new areas.

“The biggest challenge for us will be to continue in this vein, while also going down new paths,” she said. “We want to keep growing but, most importantly, continue to deliver the high-quality productions that our partners and viewers expect from us – 2023 will undoubtedly be a year of broadening our horizons.”