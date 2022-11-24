Endemol Shine Brasil re-hires Allan Lico as creative VP to oversee production slate

Endemol Shine Brasil (ESB) has appointed veteran executive Allan Lico as its creative VP, three years after he left the company.

Lico was formerly director of digital and branded content at ESB between 2015 and 2019 and most recently headed Bandplay, Grupo Bandeirantes’ streaming app, and has previously served as content and production manager at Grupo Globo’s digital unit.

The exec will now oversee Banijay-owned ESB’s production slate, which includes MasterChef Brasil, Love is Blind, The Masked Singer Brasil, All Together Now, Rio Shore and Survivor.

ESB directors Bruna Barbosa and Guilherme Schutze will report to Lico.

“Allan was a key member of the Endemol Shine Brasil team from 2015 to 2019 and here we have the custom of always keeping the doors open so that employees can return when new opportunities open up,” said Endemol Shine Brasil CEO Nani Freitas.

“Allan returns at this time with a lot of additional experience, which will only increase the department’s creative power. His arrival will be essential for this new phase of the company, which is thirsty for new challenges.”