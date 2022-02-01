Endemol Shine Australia promotes executive trio McWilliams, McDonald, Richardson

Banijay-owned Endemol Shine Australia (ESA) has promoted Tara McWilliams, David McDonald and Sara Richardson to new executive positions.

Executive producer McWilliams becomes director of content, joining existing directors of content Amelia Fisk and Marty Benson.

McWilliams will expand her remit, overseeing a portfolio of shows across the company’s unscripted slate, whilst retaining oversight of Married at First Sight.

Executive producer David McDonald is elevated to head of comedy, charged with steering the company into new territory in the form of scripted and sketch comedy, as well as other light entertainment projects. He will continue to oversee Lego Masters and Gogglebox.

Executive producer, scripted, Sara Richardson has been promoted to head of scripted, as she continues to develop the company’s burgeoning slate of scripted content.

Each will report into Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman in their new roles, which are effective immediately.

Newman said: “The appointments we make today are richly deserved and speak to the talent, experience and drive of these three brilliant individuals.

“Tara is without question one of Australia’s most outstanding unscripted creatives. Her phenomenal experience and passion will now plug into even more of our exciting unscripted slate.

“Combined with his exceptional showrunner experience, David’s natural comedic talent and credentials make him the perfect choice to break new comedy ground and to lead the charge for us into this space.

“In just 12 months, Sara has shown us what an incredible talent she is – her passion for the scripted genre clearly demonstrates she has what it takes to drive our scripted business further and stands ready to deliver new, exciting projects in this important space for ESA.”