Endemol France joins forces with judo champ Teddy Riner to form sports prodco

French Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner and Banijay-owned Endemol France are teaming up on new sports production label.

Yasuke Production is an equally owned production company that will see Endemol France and Riner jointly develop and produce formats with a focus on the world of sport, for all broadcasters and platforms.

Riner has won 10 World Championships gold medals, the first and only judoka (male or female) to do so, and three Olympic gold medals (two individual, one team).

He said: “I am extremely proud to be joining forces with Endemol France and see huge potential in this partnership.

“I first discovered the world of production through the France 2 documentary La Quête, which traced my journey to the Tokyo Games. This gave me the drive to deepen my knowledge, to undertake, to work and to think about formats that could be adapted in the sports sense. The power of the image in sport is so strong, and now it is time to take this to the next level and explore different avenues for the genre.”

Jean-Louis Blot, president of Endemol France, adds: “Teddy Riner is not only a great champion and one of the best sports people in France, but also a seasoned entrepreneur, and we are very happy to be creatively collaborating through this partnership. Teddy already has many exciting ideas and we can’t wait to start supporting him in the development and production of these new sports formats.”

Endemol France is behind local versions of Banijay formats including LEGO Masters (M6) and Celebrity Hunted (Amazon Prime), as well as French adaptations of LOL (Amazon Prime) and Drag Race France (France.tv Slash).

Last June it appointed M6 veteran Matthieu Bayle as its director of programmes.