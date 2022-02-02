Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Endeavor Content’s Nordic Drama Queens hires producer behind Netflix’s Spotify show

Endeavor Content-backed production company Nordic Drama Queens has hired Eiffel Mattsson, the producer behind Netflix’s upcoming miniseries about Spotify.

Eiffel Mattsson

Mattsson joined the fledgling company, which launched in September last year with support from US-based Endeavor Content, on February 1.

Led by Josefine Tengblad, Sandra Harms and Line Winther Skyum Funch, the prodco is developing and producing high-end films and TV content for the global market.

Mattsson has 20 years of experience producing international feature films and TV dramas, most recently at Yellow Bird, where he has worked for the past five years as producer and head of production.

Besides the upcoming The Playlist (Spotify Untold) by Per-Olav Sørensen, his other recent producer credits include The Truth Will Out (NENT/Kanal 5) and Young Wallander (Netflix).

The company has also recently hired Christine Emilie Græsholt as senior legal counsel and Emma Rönn as assistant producer. Græsholt previously worked for WISK and Yellow Bird and Rönn joins the company from Miso Film.

“As a next step in our strategy to produce global film and TV projects with a local connection, the recruitment of Eiffel Mattsson is a dream for us. Eiffel has from the start of his career had a clear focus on working internationally, which has given him unique experiences that we are very thankful he is now bringing to Nordic Drama Queens,” said Josefine Tengblad, producer and co-founder of Nordic Drama Queens.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 02-02-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Endeavor Content backs exec trio launching prodco Nordic Drama Queens
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros
BBC Three orders factual drama feature about warehouse workers
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation