Endeavor to Run The Burbs globally

Endeavor Content in the US has acquired the international distribution rights to a new comedy series set to air on Canadian pubcaster CBC in 2022.

Pier 21 Films is producing Run The Burbs, a 12×30’ comedy series created by Canadian actor, writer and comedian Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience) and filmmaker Scott Townend (The Secret Marathon).

Phung is also set to star and serves as executive producer on the project. Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales outside of first-window sales in Canada.

The plot follows a contemporary Vietnamese/South Asian-Canadian family, featuring Phung as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids.