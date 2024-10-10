Mortimer & Nivola’s King Bee Productions seals first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has inked a multi-year first look deal with King Bee Productions (KBP), the prodco headed by actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola.

Under the terms of the agreement, KBP will develop and produce scripted TV projects in various formats globally for Sony’s International Production group and US Studio.

KBP has produced two seasons of half-hour comedy series Doll & Em, in which Mortimer stars, for Sky and HBO, as well as feature film To Dust starring Geza Rohrig (Son of Saul) and Matthew Broderick.

Mortimer’s recent work includes writing, directing and starring in the Amazon/BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love. She also starred in the Apple TV+ series The New Look.

Nivola has a longstanding relationship with various divisions of Sony. He has featured in TV series such as biographical drama thriller The Big Cigar, for Apple TV+, and mystery drama Chimerica, for Channel 4.

Katherine Pope, president of, US productions, SPT Studios, and Wayne Garvie, president of international production, SPT, said: “We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with the estimable talents of Emily, Alessandro and their stellar team.

“Their creative and visionary storytelling approach, and their ability to develop a broad range of stories, resonates with what we love at SPT – great stories, bold ideas, brilliantly told.”

Mortimer and Nivola said: “We’re thrilled to forge this partnership with SPT. Sony is one of the most discerning and energised studios in the world and we feel our ambitions align perfectly with them. We’re so excited to be working together.”