Emilia Widstrand to replace Karin Lindström as Amazon’s head of Nordic originals

Karin Lindström, head of Nordic originals at Amazon MGM Studios, is leaving the company to take on a new role and will be replaced by Emilia Widstrand.

Emilia Widstrand

The news, first reported by Deadline, was announced by Tara Erer, head of Northern Europe originals, in an internal message.

Since joining Prime Video in 2021, Lindström has contributed to shows such as LOL: Last One Laughing, Roast on the Coast, and upcoming shows Snake Killer and Vaka.

Widstrand joined Amazon Nordics as a development executive in 2022 and has worked on shows such as Blindspot and Vaka.

 

