Osmosis Global’s Eli Shibley and Chris Grant talk growing distribution opportunities

Today, we hear from Chris Grant, founder and CEO of Osmosis Global, and president and head of sales Eli Shibley, about the new distribution and finance venture set up by the former Electus and Shine International executives.

Former Electus and Shine International chief Chris Grant launched his own distribution and finance outfit, Osmosis Global, last year and tapped longtime colleague and collaborator Eli Shibley as president.

Osmosis is backed by investor and entrepreneur Marc Pierce, and – having debuted at Mipcom in Cannes – was at the LA Screenings recently, representing a range of series and features, including a string of Fox Nation titles, plus Hamas music festival attack doc We Will Dance Again.

Grant, who is CEO, and Shibley – also head of sales – spoke with Jordan Pinto about the formation of the business at a time when distribution is opening again as streamers ease on global rights, and the move among them into live programming presents new opportunities in entertainment formats.

