Elefantec Global, Sonoro to adapt Crónicas Obscuras podcast for TV and film

Mexico-based entertainment company Elefantec Global and Latin-focused podcast firm Sonoro are adapting horror podcast Crónicas Obscuras for film and TV.

Inspired by Latin American myths and legends, Crónicas Obscuras is the most successful horror podcast in the region, with more than 3.5 million downloads and two spin-offs.

Elefantec and Sonoro will package and adapt the franchise for the English and Spanish markets, in collaboration with Latinx writers and directors. They aim to set up multiple projects based on the underlying IP, using characters and plot lines from three seasons of the podcast.

Elefantec, which is helmed by Pepe Baston, will exec produce and coproduce the film and TV properties alongside Sonoro co-founders Gerónimo Ávila and Joshua Weinstein, plus Luis de Velasco.

In addition to their partnership on Crónicas Obscuras, Sonoro and Elefantec will explore original co-branded audio-first content featuring a mix of fiction and non-fiction IP.