Electric Entertainment acquires Russian pandemic drama

To the Lake is based on Yana Wagner’s Vongozero

NEWS BRIEF: LA-based production, distribution and post-production company Electric Entertainment has acquired global distribution rights to pandemic-focused drama series To the Lake.

The series, produced by 1-2-3 Production in Russia, is currently available on Netflix in the US and is based on Yana Wagner’s novel Vongozero. It follows a family living amid a global pandemic and was first released in 2019.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 16-09-2021 ©C21Media
