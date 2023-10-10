Eight European pubcasters team up to jointly commission drama slate

MIA: Eight European public broadcasters have unveiled a partnership that will see them unite on eight new drama series every year.

ZDF (Germany), NPO (The Netherlands), VRT (Belgium), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RÚV (Iceland) and NRK (Norway) have joined forces for the “historic” collaboration known as the New8.

Two years in the making, the partnership’s first projects will be announced during a panel at Content London next month.

“We do this to stay relevant in a highly competitive environment and to fulfil audience expectations,” said Hans-Jørgen Osnes, NRK’s head of international financing, drama.

Osnes unveiled the collaboration at MIA in Rome today, taking to the stage alongside Dr Simone Emmelius, ZDF’s senior VP of international fiction coproduction and acquisition, SVT drama head Anna Croneman, and VRT international drama executive Elly Vervloet.

Broadcasters in the Nordics will deliver four projects a year, while the group will also share two from Germany, one from VRT and one from NPO.

No series are off limits, but the group will seek to appeal to 18-45s and try to attract a younger audience in particular.

“With this collaboration, we help each other in financing,” Vervloet said. “It’s a predictable model; there’s a set price we invest in each other’s series and help the producers to finance the series. We also get access to high-quality drama, which is very difficult in this competitive landscape. We also agreed on a set of rights we need to serve our audiences. It’s a win-win.”

The New8 builds on the existing – and continuing – coproduction agreement between Nordic countries known as Nordvision (aka the N12), while welcoming Dutch, Belgian and German partners into the mix. ZDF is also a member of the European Alliance with Italy’s Rai and France Télévisions.

“We have had a great experience and built strong relationships with Scandinavian partners over the last 20 years, so it makes sense for us to join forces,” Emmelius said. “Over the last few years, our bonds to VRT and NPO also strengthened and, for that reason, these are really reliable partners for us.

“The model of Nordvision is also approved by our Scandinavian neighbours. If you have a successful model, it’s clear you should try to open to new partners, and that’s what we did. If you have fixed rules of the game, you can concentrate on the content.

“Streamers now have to concentrate on earning real money and, for that reason, my guess is the weight of reliability is more on the shoulders of pubcasters that stand for common culture, cultural heritage and trustworthy programmes. Joining forces is a necessary premise to keep quality and quantity of programmes.”

The collaboration is not open to further partners at the moment, as a result of the financial framework in place between the eight partners. “It might be possible, time will tell, but there is also the possibility of other alliances that maybe can work together,” Osnes said. “We hope we can see new collaborations in other parts of Europe.”

Four meetings a year will be held between the partners’ heads of drama and acquisitions, where each one will present the projects they will lead on. For producers, they are being told to pitch to their local network as normal, with a view that they could suggest being part of the New8 or that they might be approached about joining the model.

“When we started talking about this, it was about the competition,” Croneman adds about why the time is right for the New8 to launch. “Now it’s about being a sustainable partner for local industries, so that they can rely [on the fact] that we’re going to stay and not suddenly disappear. That’s more important than when we set out.”