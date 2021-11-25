Please wait...
Eiffel Tower feature among two anniversary docs ordered by Arte France

Eiffel: Towers’ War will mark 100 years since the death of Gustave Eiffel 

Franco-German cultural broadcaster Arte in France has commissioned two anniversary documentary features, including one about the construction of the Eiffel Tower.

Eiffel: Towers’ War, which examines the architectural duel between Gustave Eiffel and his competitor Jules Bourdais to erect the Parisian tower, is produced and distributed internationally by French firm Zed.

Directed by Mathieu Schwarts and Eiffel’s descendant Savin Yeatman-Eiffel, the 1×52’/1×90’ doc will be delivered by February 2023 to mark the centenary of Eiffel’s death.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the decoding of hieroglyphs, The Egypt Code Breakers is being produced by TVSP to debut next September.

The 1×52/1×90’ historical doc is directed by Jacques Plaisant and distributed internationally by Zed.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 25-11-2021 ©C21Media

