Egyptian adaptation of The Good Wife to ‘set new standard’, MBC Group

MBC Group in the Middle East is gearing up to launch its Arabic-language adaptation of the hit US series The Good Wife next month and has claimed it will “establish a new standard for Egyptian long-form series.”

Moftaraq Toroq is produced by Charisma Group, which acquired the format rights from Paramount Global Content Distribution, and will debut on MBC Group’s streaming service Shahid on June 2.

MBC Group said the series will “establish a new standard for Egyptian long-form series” and introduce a new genre in the form of a legal procedural drama to the region.

Written by Sherif Badreddine and Wael Hamdy, the series is directed by Ahmad Khaled Moussa and Mohamad Yehya.

Its cast includes Hend Sabri, Eyad Nassar, Majed Al Masri, Joumana Murad, Noha Abdeen, Huda Al Mufti, Ali Al Tayyeb, Laila Ezz-Alarab and Mahmoud Al Tayeb.

The series follows the journey of a woman who, despite dedicating 15 years of her life to being a wife and a mother, is abruptly confronted with unforeseen challenges when her husband’s life is hit by a scandal, jeopardising his public position.

The producers said the show aims to present a storyline that “deeply connects with audiences, catalysing crucial discussions about the significance of self-reliance and women’s empowerment.”

Tareq Al Ibrahim, director of MBC1, MBC DRAMA and SVoD content at MBC GROUP, said: “This monumental project marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Arab television, brought to life by a stellar cast and visionary creators.”

Aiman Al-Ziyoud, CEO and president of Charisma Group, added: “In the landscape of Egyptian TV series, Moftaraq Toroq stands as a departure from the conventional. While audiences may be familiar with the trials of soapy series, mainly Turkish adaptation to Arabic, Moftaraq Toroq introduces a novel genre altogether.

“This series innovatively blends the gripping narrative of a woman’s fight for her life and the protection of her home with the intricate dynamics of procedural drama.”

Roxanne Pompa, VP of international formats at Paramount Global Content Distribution, said: “It is incredible to see how the storyline and these characters in the adaptation have been transformed to fit into the local landscape and culture so effortlessly.”

Robert and Michelle King served as creators, showrunners and executive producers of the original The Good Wife series. Ridley Scott, David Zucker and Brooke Kennedy also served as executive producers.

The Good Wife is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.