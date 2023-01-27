Please wait...
Edutainment specialist Sandbox appoints Shan Eisenberg as chief revenue officer

London-based Sandbox Group, owner of kids’ platforms Hopster and PlayKids, has appointed media and telco exec Shan Eisenberg as its chief revenue officer.

Shan Eisenberg

Eisenberg will bring his previous experience at TV streaming software company Netgem, where he spent eight years bringing together entertainment streaming, technology and telco distribution, to Sandbox.

The exec’s responsibilities will include growing the reach of the company’s digital products, which include preschool learning platform Hopster and Brazilian kids’ edutainment platform PlayKids.

Prior to Netgem, Eisenberg spent a decade in the telco industry working at EE, now part of BT Group, as well as Orange UK and Cable & Wireless, now part of Vodafone.

Eisenberg said: “I see a huge opportunity in launching new collaborations with telcos and service providers to enhance their propositions towards young families, leveraging the latest and greatest in edutainment tech and content.”

Nico Franks 27-01-2023 ©C21Media
