Edinburgh TV Festival set to relocate from 2027

Edinburgh TV Festival 2025

NEWS BRIEF: The Edinburgh TV Festival will launch a bidding process inviting UK cities, including Edinburgh but not London, to apply to host the television industry event from 2027 onwards.

The potential move comes after repeated complaints about the cost and availability of accommodation in the Scottish capital in late August, when the city is hosting various other major events, including the Fringe, mean hotel and rental rates skyrocket. A decision is expected next year, with the dates of the late August event not expected to change.

