Eco streamer WaterBear Network moves into Australia on Samsung TV Plus

Environment-focused streaming service WaterBear Network is launching its free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channel in Australia on Samsung smart TV sets.

Oliver Tapogree

The channel will be available on all Samsung smart TVs made since 2017 over the manufacturer’s Samsung TV Plus FAST platform.

WaterBear Network’s environment-themed content includes documentaries In My Blood it Runs and The Positive Alternative.

The move into the Australian market follows the arrival of WaterBear’s channel on Samsung TV Plus in the UK and Europe earlier this year.

“It’s a major step in connecting audiences with the world’s most critical social and environmental stories,” said Oliver Tapogree, VP of distribution at WaterBear Network.

Neil Batey 23-11-2022 ©C21Media
