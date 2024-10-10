Eccho Rights to find The Cost of Lies at Mipcom

NEWS BRIEF: Night Train-owned Scandi distributor Eccho Rights will launch O3 Medya and Show TV’s upcoming Turkish crime drama The Cost of Lies at Mipcom in Cannes later this month.

The series, which stars Timuçin Esen, Çağlar Ertuğrul, Şükran Ovalı and Deniz Baysal, follows a man who turns to a life of crime alongside his charismatic brother after he is fired from his job. It is set to premiere on Show TV on October 21 under the local title Kalpazan.